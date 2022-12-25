Every year, more than a billion people use the Google Photos app to upload and store billions of photos and videos. For many, the process is probably identical: you take a few photos with your phone and they’re automatically uploaded to Google’s cloud service.

You could choose the best photo and share it on WhatsApp or Instagram e then never think about the rest again. Your photos will join a constantly updating stream of data about your life.

But it shouldn’t be like that. Uploading thousands of photos and not taking any action to sort or manage them creates a number of privacy risks and will make it impossible to maintain your photo collection in the future. Now is the time to stop being a hoarder of information before it gets out of control.

Over the past six weeks, I’ve spent about a dozen hours deleting thousands of photos that had been uploaded to my Google Photos account over the last half decade. In total, I deleted 16,774 photos and videos.

During the process, and thousands of taps of “cancellation”, three things emerged: My photo collection unknowingly includes a lot of sensitive personal information (both about me and others). I don’t need to keep so many photos, and struggling to shape my collection frees up a lot of space in my Google Account.

My photo archive dates back to the early 2010s when everything was captured using a 12 megapixel digital camera. There are tens of thousands of photos, impossible to tell how many exactly, and they are all managed by Google.

The photos were initially stored on CD, moved to Flickr before it limited collections to 1,000 images, and finally made it to Google Photos around 2019. When Google limited accounts to 15 gigabytes of storage, I started paying more.

Within the collection, shots of evenings with friends are complemented by selfies. Food photos and cat photos are plentiful. As phone cameras have improved and cloud storage has become seemingly endless, I seem to take more pictures every year. I’m not the only one.

Google Photos holds an unfathomable amount of data about all of us: In 2020, the company said it stored 4 trillion photos, with 28 billion new photos and videos uploaded every week.

Deleting thousands of photos used to be a tedious and manual process. Using a pad, I scrolled through all the photos I’d backed up from the last 15 years and tapped each one I wanted to send to the trash. In one of the longest sessions, I deleted 2,211 photos in 45 minutes.

Most of the trashed photos were duplicates: instead of having 16 photos of me being a jerk at an evening, only the best two or three remain. Thousands of screenshots have been handpicked, mostly things I’m sure I’ll need for work purposes, the rest trashed without second thoughts.

Google photos and privacy security

But beneath the surface were many images that should never have been kept. For years I have kept photos of documents, mine and those of friends who had sent me to book trips. I found photos of the details needed to access my bank account.

I was memorizing people’s addresses and screenshots of driving directions to their homes. The list goes on: private email addresses, NSFW photos, screenshots of embarrassing conversations, work chats with sensitive data.

Huge parts of my life have been stored in my photos. I didn’t know they were there or I forgot as soon as they were no longer useful.

Each of these presents a risk. While Google makes the vast majority of its revenue from advertising (its privacy policy says it won’t show you personalized ads based on your photos), the company has a solid record of data security.

Successful attacks against the company are incredibly rare compared to Apple’s sieve. However, every piece of data you’re storing needlessly adds a little more risk if something goes wrong.

The documents could be used to help with identity theft, while other personal details could help build a picture of who you’re talking to, where you live and where you frequent.

Aside from potential data breaches, my photos could potentially be accessed if my phone is lost or stolen. (These issues aren’t unique to Google Photos; apply equally to any online photo storage service.)

But there are other reasons to spend some time cleaning up your photos. Ever-expanding cloud storage lets you keep taking pictures and add them to the stack. Once sorted, it was easier to find specific events and the best photos.

Had I waited a few more years, the task would have been too much to even begin. In another 10 years, I may have taken 20,000 to 40,000 more photos. Now I plan to order the newest photos once a year.

Also, basically, there’s now more space in my Google account. Before I started deleting everything, I had used up about 80GB of storage space; I trimmed it down to about 60GB. Google has a few tools to help you manage your photos. You can archive photos if you don’t want to delete them or keep them in your main photo library.

And the images can be transferred to albums (it was too late for me). Its storage management tools let you to delete large photos and videos in bulk and eliminate blurry screenshots and photos.

You can also free up some of your account space by reducing the size of your photos to the “storage saving quality”.

However, my obsession with organizing my digital life, including enforcing a strict WhatsApp Zero policy, means that I would only be fully satisfied with the job if I did it manually.

As I sifted through the tens of thousands of photos I’ve taken over two-thirds of my life, there’s been a satisfying glow to the process: a whirlwind of nostalgia. Once I finished, I started taking more photos.

