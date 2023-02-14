Google Photo is not an app you can easily pass up. In addition to being practically pre-installed on every Android device, it can also be downloaded on apple devices which unfortunately, as we have reported here, until a few seconds ago suffered from serious compatibility problems with the app. Either way, it looks like Google was faster than we had imagined a resolve the situation and we are here to update you.

Google Photo is usable again by all users!

Every promise is owed to us, and just today we promised you that we would keep you informed in case of news regarding the Apple-Google Photo situation, the Google app that inexplicably seems unusable for some Apple users with the latest version of the iOS operating system (which we advise you to download as we explained here)

However, going to check on the Apple Store a little while ago, we discovered that Google has already released a fix that fixed every single crash problem that plagued the app! This is version 6.23.114 and below is the official changelog:

“Thank you for using Google Photos. This release includes bug fixes and performance improvements. We fixed issues reported by users and added new features to provide an improved editing experience”

In short, all’s well that ends well and once again the company seems to have kept its promise. In case you still have some kind of problem with the app, feel free to let us know though it should all be resolved by now!