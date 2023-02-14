Google Photo is not an app you can easily pass up. In addition to being practically pre-installed on every Android device that uses the stock version of the operating system, it can also be downloaded on apple devices. The advantages are many but unfortunately currently the application has too many problems. If you are curious, stay with us and we will surely be able to tell you more!

Google Photo is unusable on Apple devices!

Very often we talk to you about Apple, recently if you remember correctly here we warned you about the problems related to the latest release of the iOS operating system. Today another problem is added to those already present: Google Photos! Apparently it is currently unable to launch the app as they keep happening unexpected crashes.

However, not everyone is subject to this criticality and moreover the company’s other apps seem to work correctly for anyone. As a result, it is practically impossible to establish the cause of this problem. The good news is definitely that Google is already preparing a fix for your app and pretty soon we should all be able to download it.

We will obviously keep you informed about this and many other news from the tech world and just for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!