According to a Business Insider report, Phil Harrisonthe boss of the defunct cloud gaming service Stadia and vice president of Google, would have left the Mountain View company a few months ago. Harrison also previously served as vice president of SCEE (Sony Computer Entertainment) and Microsoft Game Studios.

The indiscretion comes from two Google employees, who told the portal that Phil Harrison has left the company since January 2023roughly coinciding with the definitive closure of the Google Stadia service.

The announcement of the closure of Stadia was made by Harrison himself in September last year, where he admitted that the service had not been able to attract the attention necessary from players to keep the platform operational.

“A few years ago we launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia,” Harrison said when the closure of Stadia was announced. “And while Stadia’s approach to consumer game streaming was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gotten the traction with the users we expected, so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin shutting down our streaming service Stadia”.

If confirmed, it would be a silent divorce that remained secret for several months. When asked by Business Insider, neither Harrison nor Google have confirmed the leak at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt.