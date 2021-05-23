Did you know that the Buenos Aires Obelisk was built to celebrate the fourth centenary of the founding of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires? It was May 23, 1936 and today marks 85 years since its inauguration. For this reason, Google celebrates it with a doodle that will be available all day on the search engine’s home page in Argentina.

For the realization of this illustration, the team of doodlers -the people who develop all the interventions of the Google logo in the search engine- worked together with Guardabosques, an Argentine design and illustration studio. “We explored different approaches to displaying the Obelisk. Finally, the idea that we liked the most was to think of the Obelisk as the center of the city, a meeting point. We did a somewhat cartoonish design to have fun making and assembling the cars in the environment, “said Carolina Silvero and Juan Elizalde, the artists who did it.

It has to be said that the Buenos Aires Obelisk generates a lot of interest and arouses the curiosity of Argentines to learn more about its manufacture and history. This is reflected in the top search trends. In the last 5 years, in fact, the main related queries were: “Construction of the Obelisk”, “How many steps are there in the Obelisk?” and “Date of inauguration of the Obelisk”. And CABA, Buenos Aires, Tierra del Fuego, Chubut and Santa Cruz, the most interested regions.

The Obelisk became the main meeting point of the City of Buenos Aires. Photo: Juano Tesone.

The answers to these questions? The Obelisk pays tribute to the place of the first raising of the national flag in the province of Buenos Aires and was designed by the architect Alberto Prebisch, a forerunner of modern architecture in the country and who also carried out other works such as the Gran Rex theater (1937) . It has a total height of 67.5 meters and a base of 6.8 meters, and also has 206 steps in a staircase that leads to a cusp with a viewpoint.

The history of the Obelisks

All over the planet, the figure of the Obelisks usually represent the emblem of many cities and inhabitants. Its origin dates back to ancient Egypt and its construction used to take a lot of work. To learn about some of these great works over time, people can do it virtually and anytime, anywhere from Google Arts & Culture – Google’s free online platform.