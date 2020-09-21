Google launched a new feature for its payment service Google Pay. This feature is named ‘Tap to Pay’. Through the Tap to Pay feature, users will be able to use their cards more easily. This feature can be used by NFC enabled payment terminals and online merchants. For this the company has partnered with Visa.Currently, Axis and SBI users can also use this feature. Apart from this, customers of Kotak and many other banks will also be able to use this service soon. This feature can prove to be a good option for users and cards will be used more easily than before.

Sajith Sivanandan, business head of Google Pay & NBU India, said, “We are committed to offering our users a secure payment experience, and the use of tokens also eliminates any chance of fraud.” The facility is expected to be launched very soon with Kotak and other banks. The statement said that with the token payment, Google Pay will help consumers make secure payments using an NFC enabled Adroid device or phone. According to the statement, with this facility, contactless payments can be made at more than 25 lakh Vaja trading places.

How to use this feature

To use this feature, first of all you have to add by giving card details on Google Pay app. After this, you will have to add the card by going to the payment method in the settings. After this OTP has to be entered after which you will be able to activate the card. After this, you can use the payment service at NFC enabled terminals.