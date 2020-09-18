Today’s date is 18 September 2020. Exactly three years ago on 18 September 2017, Google Pay was launched in India. On completion of three years of this FinTech app, Google has removed Paytm App from its Play Store. It has been said from his side that he was working against the policies of Google, for which a notice has already been issued. This action was taken today.If you look at Google’s action in another way, then it is looking at the huge market of payment services apps in India. Presently Paytm is its leader. After the ban, Google Pay users will gain a lot of momentum. Explain that Google said about its action that betting is done through Paytm. Therefore, this action has been taken.

Know what will happen to your money deposited in Paytm after withdrawing from Google App Store

Highest download on google in august

According to a report last week, Google Pay is the most downloaded fintech app in the world in August. It provides UPI based mobile payment service. In the month of August, it was downloaded 10 million i.e. around 10 million times in the whole world. Of this 78 lakh were downloaded only in India.

Phone overtakes Paytm

Talking about the Home Grown Digital Payments App, PhonePe was the most downloaded in the month of August. It ranked fourth in terms of download numbers. While Paytm finished sixth. In the month of August, PhonePe was downloaded 6.7 million ie 67 lakh times and Paytm 4 million ie 40 lakh times.