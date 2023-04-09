You will certainly know Google Pay, it is the well-known digital service offered to its users by Google that allows you to group different payment methods and credit cards on a convenient app to use with your mobile phone in complete comfort. Today, however, we don’t want to praise the service but rather tell you about a bug that has made many users happy and a little less happy the top echelons of Google!

Google Pay: a bug gives money to some users!

In recent days, Google Pay has been the victim of a very interesting bug that has allowed some users to find some totally unexpected money as a gift, some just a few tens of dollars and some even over a thousand! Apparently the motivation is dogfooting, that is, having internally tested some of the company’s products or software to identify errors before they are released to the public. Too bad, however, that in reality it was not about employees and that none had taken part in testing such interiors.

In short, very ordinary users have found themselves a completely unmotivated cash reward. A bug that cost Google dearly even though it was obviously promptly fixed and the company it also recovered and reset the amounts donated. Unfortunately (or fortunately), however, it also decided not to request refunds if the money had already been spent, partly in order not to take any legal action, and partly in order not to excessively damage the company’s image .

Among the lucky “victims” of the bug we also find the well-known Android developer and journalist Mishaal Rahman, and to conclude we really want to bring you his published tweet post after receipt of money:

“Uhh, Google Pay seems to be randomly sending users free money. I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in “rewards” I received “for testing the Google Pay Remittance experience”. What?”