During this week several layoffs from different companies have been reported, either with Ubisoft, Riot Games and Microsoft in the division of Xboxand it seems that Google You don’t want to be left behind in this trend. Or rather it is about the matrix, alphabetwho will be purging jobs to optimize budget cuts.

As reported by the CEO, sundar pichai, these 12,000 cuts will affect products and regions, this through an email to the company’s employees. Affected US users will remain on the company’s payroll for 60 days and receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay, in addition to other benefits.

This comments Pichai about:

During the last two years we have seen periods of spectacular growth. To match and fuel that growth, we contracted for a different economic reality than the one we face today.

Pichai He said the layoffs were part of an effort to refocus on the company’s core business, as well as its early investments in artificial intelligence. So many of the resources are going to go towards these technologies. To this we add that Google stadium it didn’t finish working and has officially stopped working recently.

Via: CNN

Editor’s note: It seems that everyone is doing this during the January slope, but it is possible that the situation can even out in the following months. So some could return, or move to other positions within the same company.