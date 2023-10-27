Prosecutors from the Department of Justice, upon arrival at the first session of the monopoly trial against Google. Nathan Howard (AP)

Much of the information from the trial against Google for abuse of dominant position in the search market that is taking place in Washington remains confidential. The judge, the parties and the witnesses to whom it corresponds can see it, but not the public. This Friday, however, the Department of Justice has insisted on lifting the confidentiality of a key piece of information. Despite resistance from the defense, Judge Amit Mehta has granted it. After a break, Google’s senior executive Prabahar Raghavan, head of search and advertising at the company, has had to provide a revealing piece of information: Google spent 26.3 billion dollars (about 24.9 billion euros at the current exchange rate) to be the default search engine for mobile phones and browsers. Although this was not made explicit at the hearing, the bulk of that amount corresponds to the agreements with Apple.

The Justice Department has subpoenaed internal company reports and communications for use in the most important monopoly trial in two decades. Several of them were presented in this Friday’s session at the federal court in Washington where the trial is being held. Numerous lawyers from both parties in the dispute and a small group of media outlets, including EL PAÍS, were present in the room. The documents were projected on a screen in court number 10 while the prosecutor questioned Prabahar Raghavan, author of several of the reports and recipient or sender of some of the emails.

Some of the information remained redacted for confidentiality reasons. The prosecutor, however, has insisted that a figure that he considered especially relevant should be published, in a table under the TAC figures, initials in English for traffic acquisition cost, and its components, especially the payments to be the search engine for default of computer and phone browsers. Google’s lawyers have objected, alleging that it was “highly sensitive information” and that it could condition their negotiating position, as explained by John Schmidtlein, partner at the law firm Williams & Connolly, and his assistants. But the prosecutor insisted that it was a figure without knowing who was paid or for how much traffic and, after a break, the judge agreed with him.

The $26.3 billion paid to be the default search engine is the largest item of those traffic acquisition costs, which amounted to $45.6 billion in 2022. Google had search advertising revenue of $146.4 billion that year. Analysts estimate that Apple receives about 20 billion annually for its agreements to give preference to Google in searches. If the ruling in the monopoly trial prevented these agreements, Apple could be even more harmed than Google itself.

During the interrogation of Google’s senior executive, internal company communications were shown in which the risk implied by dependence on traffic from Safari, Google’s search engine, was pointed out. One of the reports pointed out that when users search in that browser “they don’t know they are searching on Google.” The Justice Department has tried to show how the company was trying to have searches done directly through your browser.

According to the Department of Justice, Google has deliberately maintained and abused its monopoly power (it accounts for 90% of searches in the US) through anti-competitive and exclusionary distribution agreements that block default search positions in browsers, mobile devices, computers and other devices, as well as with other restrictions. Those multimillion-dollar payments would be part of that strategy.

Google, part of the Alphabet group, maintains for its part that paying device manufacturers and operators for the additional promotion of services such as Chrome and Search is “similar to how a supermarket could charge a cereal brand to promote its products.” in plain sight on a shelf or at the end of a hallway.”

The prosecutor has also shown that the introduction of ChatGPT and the use of artificial intelligence for searches in its rival Bing, owned by Microsoft, to which Google responded with its Bard tool, has barely altered the competitive landscape. In its defense, Google has maintained during the case that there are more ways than ever to search for information: by asking ChatGPT, with recommendations on TikTok, Reddit or Instagram or with product searches on Amazon.

The documents shown by the prosecutor this Friday have shown the internal tension that was experienced in the company between maximizing advertising revenue and trying to maintain a better user experience.

Prabahar Raghavan has also admitted that Google developed a strategy to try to capture part of the budget dedicated by advertisers to social networks with the development of a new format, Discovery Ads. The executive has said that he did it at the request of advertisers and that it was a success, as he managed to make his way into that segment without cannibalizing traditional advertising associated with searches.

Google has another lawsuit pending trial from the Department of Justice and several states for abuse of a dominant position in the digital advertising market. The lawsuit calls for breaking up Google’s advertising business through divestitures to encourage competition. At the hearing this Thursday in Washington, prosecutors asked that the searches that generate the greatest volume of income be revealed, but the company has managed to keep that information confidential.

