Alphabet, which owns Google, reported disappointing results in digital ad revenue during the last holiday season. According to financial market representatives on Wall Street, the platform's shares fell more than 4% in post-market trading.

One of the possibilities evaluated as a factor for the fall is related to the competition faced by the search giant. Google faces stiff competition from players like OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, and its backer, Microsoft.

To face rivals, Google is developing a set of artificial intelligence models called Gemini, which should become ChatGPT's main rival.

The company recently struck a deal to invest up to $2 billion in AI startup Anthropic, while wooing customers from big cloud rivals Microsoft and Amazon. The company is also making Gemini available to advertisers, ensuring that their investments continue to flow into Google's search business.

Still, Alphabet faces challenges. AI's advertising push may remain distant, amid concerns that geopolitical and economic uncertainties could discourage ad buyers.

In this context, Alphabet fell short of expectations in terms of advertising revenue, recording 65.5 billion dollars in the fourth quarter, while analysts estimated, on average, 66.1 billion dollars, according to data from LSEG. A year earlier, revenue had been $59.0 billion.

Alphabet has faced stiff competition for advertising budgets from other online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Amazon.com, in addition to mixed economic signals in the United States.