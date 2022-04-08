Google Brasil has open positions in its internship program in the areas of engineering and business. Opportunities are for the company’s office in São Paulo and at the Engineering Center in Belo Horizonte.

Deadlines for registration started on the 4th of April and go until the 25th. The processes will be 100% online and the opportunities are for the hybrid modality.

+Open University of Brazil offers more than 130 thousand places

For the business internship program, those interested can apply regardless of the degree they are studying, as long as they are in their final year of college. The program will last six months to work in areas such as sales, marketing, customer support and solutions, finance, legal, among others. Entries can be made through the careers website.

The engineering opportunities program requires interested students to be in Computer Science or related courses. It will last three months and will have two starting dates: August 2022 and January 2023. To promote social inclusion, Google warns that Black people and disabled people will have exclusive channels for registration

All participants will undergo a screening of CVs and interviews with the internal committee. For Engineering vacancies it is necessary to have programming experience in one or more of the following languages: C, C++, Java, JavaScript or Python.

On April 7, 17 and 19, Google’s HR team will hold a live to share resume tips, interview guidelines and ask questions about the selection process for everyone who applies.

