Google opened this Wednesday (10) to 180 countries its free artificial intelligence tool, Bard, a competitor to ChatGPT. The tool can be used in English, Japanese and Korean so far.

Launched nearly two months ago, Bard has so far only been accessible via invite or waitlist. Brazil is not part of the countries that received access in this first phase.

In his presentation at the annual Google I/O 2023 developer event, Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet, said he wants to make artificial intelligence a useful tool for everyone.

In this way, Google continues to compete with Microsoft, which last week opened its free artificial intelligence tool, Bing, to everyone, which is capable of generating text and images.

Sissie Hsiao, vice president of Google and general manager of Google Assistant and Bard, said that “very soon” Bard will be available in the “top 40 languages” of the world.

Also new is that users will be able to export responses provided by Bard to Gmail and Google Docs.

“People often ask Bard to help them write emails and documents,” Hsiao commented.

One of the novelties most applauded by the audience was the fact that the chatbot could now be used on a black background, and not just white, as had happened until then.

Multimedia

As Microsoft announced last week, Google’s chatbot will “soon” provide multimodal responses, that is, it will not only respond with text, but also with images.

This new functionality will be done in two ways: on the one hand, it will incorporate images in the answers, but on the other hand, users themselves will be able to ask questions to Bard with photographs.

An example of the latter case is that a user could upload a photograph – with Google Lens image recognition – of a drawer full of art supplies and ask the chatbot to prepare a list of activities that can be practiced with the children using the materials in front of you.

“In the coming months, we will integrate Adobe Firefly – which allows you to generate images using text – in Bard. This way, people will be able to generate new images”, he commented.

Last week, Microsoft integrated DALL-E 2 technology from Open AI (creators of ChatGPT and DALL-E) to allow users to create images using text.

transparency and fonts

Starting next week, there will be more transparency about the source of information in Bard’s response, the company promised.

“Starting next week, we will be making code sections even more precise, showing the specific code blocks that are source, along with any relevant licensing information. And this will also apply to citing narrative content on the web,” he announced.

In addition, the Bard extensions will apply to many of the applications and services that people already use at Google, such as Maps, spreadsheets, Gmail, docs and more. However, the company has not given a date for this last step.

News

Another big announcement of the day at Google headquarters was the release of PaLM 2, the company’s new language model (LLM), which is also behind Bard.

According to Pichai, this is an update that will allow for many improvements such as improved math, logic and reasoning and programming capabilities.

PaLM 2 includes over 100 languages ​​and has been trained in 20 programming languages.