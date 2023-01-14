THE Google Oneapplication of storage space on Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos, reached the mark of 1 billion downloads, as indicated by information from play store. Even though it is not routinely used by users – who subscribe and pay for the service – the resource reached the record.

In addition to opening ‘cloud’ for Gmail, Photos and Drive, Google One also enables convenient backups of all user devices, with monthly plans starting at 100GB.

The service can be managed from any device to see how much file, photo and email storage space is being consumed. There are also custom tips on how to free up space (for example: removing large files).

Google One can also be used as a data security tool. It provides, for those who subscribe to the service from 1 Tera and above, the VPN (virtual private network) to encrypt online activity to further protect their Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices.