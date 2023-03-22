“We have no idea how it worked,” dinosaur fossil with a 15-meter neck baffles

It was a few weeks ago when Google, after presenting the artificial intelligence (AI) integrated by Microsoftannounced his AI called Bard, which at the beginning had certain errors that earned it not a few criticisms. However, the technology is now open to the public.

In recent months, the big technology companies seem to have been locked in a race to have the most innovative artificial intelligence and with a more autonomous operation.

It is so that at the end of 2022 Microsoft introduced “ChatGPT”AI developed by the company Open AIand that this 2023 integrated Bing, its web browser service, being used by hundreds of thousands of Internet users.

Under this framework, after Bard’s failed performance in his presentation, Google has now artificial intelligence made available to netizensalthough so far it is only available for English speaking countries.

Thus, the technological giant has deployed Bard in the US and UK. However, it should be noted that only users who register for the early access trial will be able to check the features of the world’s most popular search engine chatbot.

Despite the fact that it is already in operation, the fact that Google talks about its AI as an experiment at this point shows that it can still present certain errors, so the call is to show some suspicion with the information offered by the technology.

It should be noted that Google’s AI makes use of an optimized version of LaMDA, Google’s language model that will improve in relation to the updates it receives. Likewise, it highlights the potential it has to integrate into the company’s devices and platforms.

With the above, it can be noted that Google has bet that Bard It can be useful and practical when it comes to optimizing daily living or, well, provide solutions to activities that are not too complex.

All in all, it must be clear that Google’s Bard is still a long way from reaching the potential that ChatGPT currently has, an AI that recently received the GP-T4 update.