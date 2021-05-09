Google Argentina, the local company of the computer giant, will open a new engineering and services center in the country to provide cloud support to local and global companies.

Google has been present in Argentina for more than 14 years and since 2019, in line with the company’s global strategy, it has driven the growth of the cloud solutions team Google Cloud “to contribute to the growth of digital transformation in the country, “the company reported.

For that reason, he announced that will hire qualified personnel to fill new positions at the center, which will provide support for the implementation of Data Center migration solutions, Big Data, Analytics and AI (artificial intelligence).

“When we talk about expanding the business in the cloud, we are not simply referring to making use of this technology but also to energizing and making grow the ecosystem and generate new job opportunities”, Expressed Eduardo López, President of Google Cloud Latin America.

And he added: “Argentina is a relevant market for the growth of the Cloud business. Local talent, added to the overlap of the time zone with several critical markets for the business, means that the country has the perfect conditions to provide support to our clients not only locally but also globally ”.

Estimated salary

In a auspicious market For IT resources, the technology giant began recruiting Cloud Infrastructure Architect, Cloud Data Architect, Cloud Architect (SAP) and Cloud Foundations Architect profiles specifically in Buenos Aires.

From the technology company they did not give details of the number of hires they aspire to reach, although they maintained that it will be a significant group. They also did not disclose the remuneration offered; but based on the survey made by the Glasdoor site, these are jobs with an average base salary of $ 145,000 monthly.

Currently, the company has 285 employees in the country and hopes to increase that staff, through the growth of Google Cloud to accompany local firms and help them in their digital transformation process.

Santiago Souza, head of the new Google Cloud Engineering and Services Center in Argentina. Photo: Google.

Under the leadership of Santiago Souza, the new Google Cloud Engineering and Services Center will hire different roles and positions aimed at leading cloud implementation and adoption projects.

Requirements to apply

Have undergraduate studies in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

Have experience in infrastructure projects, IT, software development or product operations management.

Fluent English.

This Google Cloud initiative adds to the training programs existing as Cloud Onboard, the free annual event aimed at developers that in 2020 had more than 7,000 participants from Latin America in virtual format.

He also plans to invest in new educational programs in alliance with more than 50 Latin American universities, to incorporate relevant content on emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, into the study plans of Engineering careers, to reduce the knowledge gap in cloud technology and generate more career opportunities in the IT sector.

SL