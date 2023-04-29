Google is offering 120,000 scholarships for professional training in technology. The courses are free and aimed at young people who are in high school, university students, who are looking for their first job or outplacement in the market.

Scholarships are equally distributed between CIEE (Company-School Integration Center) and the Bettha recruitment platform, which gives priority to low-income people, women, people from the North and Northeast regions, indigenous communities and members of the LGBTIQAP+ community.

The areas offered for the courses are: IT Support, Data Analysis, Project Management and UX Design. Those who want to win one of the scholarships in technology will have up to 6 months to complete the course and, at the end, will have a Google Professional Certification.

Registration for the selection process is now open and can be accessed at CIEE website or by bethThe. While CIEE will focus on distributing scholarships to young people between the ages of 16 and 24 (who are in school or college), Bettha will target people over 25 who are looking for a job.

The deadline is May 19th. Applicants who are approved will be informed via email by June 13th. Below is a brief description of each course:

IT support : participants are trained to provide support in the technology area;

: participants are trained to provide support in the technology area; Data analysis: teaches students to collect and strategically organize blocks of information for analysis that contribute to the decision-making process;

teaches students to collect and strategically organize blocks of information for analysis that contribute to the decision-making process; Project management: prepares students to define plans, guide teammates and manage changes, risks and stakeholders, during the processes of delivering products, services and other results in a company;

prepares students to define plans, guide teammates and manage changes, risks and stakeholders, during the processes of delivering products, services and other results in a company; UX Design: students study user interaction on websites, applications and with physical objects to make these experiences more useful, enjoyable and accessible.