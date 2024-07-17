Google attempted to finance the antitrust battle against Microsoft in the European cloud market by offering a €470 million deal to a group of cloud service providers. The deal included both a direct payment and five-year licenses for Google’s cloud services. But things didn’t go as the Redmond giant had hoped.

The European companies have in fact rejected Google’s offer and have reached a separate agreement with Microsoft, closing the matter. The agreement includes a payment of 20 million euros by Microsoft and the development of a specific product for members of the CISPE (Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe)which also includes Amazon, which serves to run Microsoft software on their platform and also use advanced features of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud solution for businesses.

Microsoft’s deal with CISPE, however, left out Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, disappointing both companies. An AWS spokesperson said it continues to support customers, vendors and regulators who are calling on Microsoft to end its discriminatory practices in the cloud market. Ami Zavery, head of Google Cloud, expressed hope that measures will be taken to protect the cloud market from Microsoft’s anti-competitive behavior.

An image related to the CISPE companies code of conduct

This case highlights the complexity of the competitive dynamics in the cloud computing sector, where tech giants compete for market share and try to influence regulators’ decisions. Google’s offer, although rejected, demonstrates the company’s desire to challenge Microsoft’s dominant position in the European market.

According to Bloomberg, Google had in fact offered European companies licenses for its cloud services for five years, worth, more or less, 455 million euros. The rest, about 15 million euros, was instead given as a direct payment. In exchange, it asked that these companies continue the antitrust battle against Microsoft, at that time accused by CISPE – which represents cloud service providers in Europe – of having abused its dominant position. Meanwhile, Microsoft is having new troubles with the UK antitrust authority, which has its sights set on hiring for the Microsoft AI division.

What do you think about this story? Do you think Microsoft is abusing its dominant position in the cloud market?