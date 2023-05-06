Google Mexico announced that it “obtained the suspension of the execution of the sentence as part of the legal defense for the claim for non-material damages against it”, and trusted that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) “will protect the right to freedom of expression”, the main argument of the technology company to justify its actions.

Just last week, the lawyer and writer Ulrich Richter reported on the judicial determination for Google Inc., within five days from April 27, to comply with the payment of 250 million pesos as part of the trial initiated in 2015, as published this Friday in the day (https://shorturl.at/mpqtw).

The Mexican lawyer and writer for eight years filed an unprecedented lawsuit for moral damages against the owner of the main digital search engine after he refused to remove a blog in which Ulrich Morales was defamed, despite the fact that he notified about the page that It was clearly violating Google’s guidelines.

In an interview with this newspaper, Richter Morales maintained that it is not a case of a violation of freedom of expression, since it is a matter of moral damage on the part of the technological giant due to the false information that is disseminated on a Blogspot site, where affirms that Richter is engaged in money laundering and promotes this criminal activity with a false cover of his book Citizen Power Manual. Despite having notified Google and asking that the blog be removed, it continues on the network.

“The search engine and the function of Google caused moral damages because it violated the dignity of people by publishing a series of fake news (fake news),” Ulrich said in an interview. “Google has always claimed that this is a free speech issue. Make no mistake and do not put a narrative to shield yourself from this great debate.

Without expressly mentioning Richter, the official Google Mx account on Twitter issued a couple of messages on Friday afternoon, without giving details or contexts. However, such communication was issued within the limit of the term to make the payment. “We believe in freedom of expression and in the important role that digital platforms play in giving everyone a voice,” she said in the text.

According to the litigation initiated by the Mexican lawyer, the technology company had requested the suspension of the ruling of June 9, 2022, issued by the Eighth Civil Chamber of the CDMX Court of Justice, in order to avoid the economic sanction, set in 250 million dollars.

However, on April 27, the presiding magistrate of the Twelfth Collegiate Court in Civil Matters of the First Circuit, Gonzalo Arredondo, told Google that said appeal should be requested in the appeal court and not in that instance.

The resolutions have been generated in parallel to the amparo trial that the technology company had to promote in the face of adverse rulings, and attracted by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, who will resolve the complaint.