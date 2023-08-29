New functionality indicates when prices are below average; tool also notifies you when values ​​decrease

Google launchedon Monday (28.Aug.2023) a new functionality for the Google Flights, the airline’s flight search engine. From now on, in addition to knowing if tickets are priced higher than normal for the period, it will be possible to check when is the best time to purchase.

The platform will tell you, based on the price history for the chosen segment, if it is still early or if it is already worth reserving the seats.

When the user selects the segment and the desired date, he will be able to consult 2 graphs: one shows whether the price found is above, below or in the pattern for the period; another shows the price history for that search.

Although the function is new to Google, there are already travel sites that provide “advice” on the best period to buy tickets.

PRICE TRACKING

On Flights, you can also choose a trip and ask to be notified when prices drop significantly. this function was already available since the 1st half of 2022.

The function is useful for last-minute promotions, for example, and prevents consumers from having to manually monitor airline websites or receiving high volumes of unwanted promotions when registering their emails on travel and airline websites.

PRICE GUARANTEE

Another feature launched by Google is the “Price Guarantee”. On some flight results, the platform will place a stamp, which indicates that the flight will not have a price reduction before the travel date.

According to Google, the price will be monitored daily and if they decrease after purchase, the user will be refunded through Google Play. For now, this function is available for US customers only and has no date to arrive in Brazil.