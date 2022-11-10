Google has begun the long process of refunding all Stadia customers for their hardware, games and in-game purchases – something it hopes to have completed by 18th January 2023, the date Stadia servers are switched off.

A detailed FAQ pages on the process is now available for Stadia customers to browse, but in a nutshell it boils down to: sit tight.

Google will attempt to refund you for most things you bought to do with Stadia – except for the Stadia Pro subscription. It’ll keep your money for that.

Refunds will be processed and paid to the payment service you used to pay for them in the first place. If that fails, Google will contact you.



Contacting customer support before then will not help, Google has said.

“We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time.”

If successful, you’ll be notified of any and all refunds when they are made, either by individual emails for each payment (up to 20 purchases) or with a bulk email detailing all refunded costs (if you have made more than 21 purchases using the Stadia store).

As a reminder, Stadia goes for good on 18th January. After then, you won’t be able to play any Stadia games, and your Stadia hardware will become attractive paperweights.

Google’s FAQ page states that users are unable to return hardware to physical locations (a Google Store, or a technology retailer). Some Stadia exclusives look like they’ll be lost forever.