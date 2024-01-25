2024 begins with the first Feature Drop for Pixel devices, which introduces new features to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The distribution of updates will begin on January 25th and will continue in the following weeks. Google also announced that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models will be available in a new mint green color. For a limited period of 14 days, starting from January 25th, by purchasing these models on the Google Store in Italy, customers will receive a credit of 100 euros for Pixel 8 and 150 euros for Pixel 8 Pro. Among the new functions introduced, there It's one that's exclusive to the United States for now: the Pixel 8 Pro offers a new body temperature detection feature through the Thermometer app. This feature allows you to scan your forehead to obtain a precise temperature measurement, with the possibility of saving the results in your Fitbit profile.

Starting from January 31st, the Circle and Search functionality, already seen in action in the presentation of the Galaxy S24, will be available. Through a gesture on the home button or navigation bar, users can search for information directly from any screen. Available starting with Pixel 6, Magic Compose uses artificial intelligence to rework and improve messages. On the Pixel 8 Pro, this feature is supported by Gemini Nano, Google's most efficient AI model. As for messaging, Photomoji on Google Messages allows you to transform personal photos into emoticons thanks to artificial intelligence. These creations can be saved and reused in group chats. Finally, the Pixel Buds Pro can now automatically connect to the Pixel Watch, allowing for seamless transitions of sound between different devices.