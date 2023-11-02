Anyone who has ever tried to search for their name, address or telephone number on Google knows how much personal information can emerge from the search results. Google, which has about 83% of the search market, has developed a feature to help users protect their private information. It is currently only available in the USA, but should arrive here soon too. This feature actively searches for user-specific details such as phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses. When such data is identified, Google will notify you, allowing you to take the necessary measures to protect such information from public visibility. It is essential to underline that this Google function does not delete personal data from the web. What this does is prevent this information from appearing in Google search results, making it significantly harder for anyone to find it. The distinction is crucial: the data remains online, but its visibility and accessibility are greatly reduced. Through a simple option on your account page, Google warns that your personal information has been found in the search results, the choice to remove it or not remains the prerogative of the user. If you want to make changes in the future, you can always go back to the “Results about you” page and make the necessary changes. The digital landscape is vast and constantly evolving. Despite the many benefits, there are also privacy risks. Google’s hidden feature is a step in the right direction, offering a tool to manage and control the visibility of your information. By taking advantage of this feature, users can enjoy the benefits of the digital age while maintaining a certain degree of privacy and security.