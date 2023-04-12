Google stands implementing a new data wipe policy for Android apps that allow for account creation, providing users with a setting to wipe their accounts, in an effort to provide more transparency and control over their data.

What are Google’s plans on “in-app” accounts?

“For apps that allow in-app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online“, has said Bethel Otuteye, senior director of product management for Android app security.

“This web requirement, which you will link in your data security form, is especially important so that a user can request deletion of account and data without having to reinstall an application“.

The goal, the tech giant said, is to have an option”easily discoverable” to start the application account deletion process both from inside and outside the app itself.

To this end, developers will need to provide users with a path within the application and a web link resource to request deletion of the app account and associated data. If users submit such a request, the app developers will have to delete all data associated with that account.

Additionally, users may be provided with alternatives to selectively delete only portions of their data (for example, activity history, pictures or videos) rather than deleting their accounts entirely.

Developers who wish to retain certain data for valid reasons such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance are obligated to disclose such data retention practices in advance.

“Temporary account deactivation, app account disabling or ‘blocking’ is not considered account deletion“, specific explicitly Google.

The new policy should enter into force early next year, with developers having until December 7, 2023 to answer questions about data deletion in the app’s data security form. Developers can apply for an extension until May 31, 2024.

The development also brings Android into line with Apple’s iOS and iPadOS operating systems, which they have set up a similar policy to starting from 30 June 2022. However, it does not require that users can delete their accounts via the web as well.

That said, it remains to be seen whether enforcement actions will be taken if a developer breaks the rules. Earlier this year, Mozilla slammed Google after it discovered serious discrepancies between the privacy policies of the 20 most popular free apps and the information they self-reported in the Play Store.

In a related privacy measure, Google has also imposed additional protections that ban personal loan apps from accessing sensitive data, such as user contacts, photos and locations, in a bid to curb blackmail and extortion.

