The American company Google has restricted access to YouTube channels of the Grozny football club Akhmat and the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) promotion company, which organizes mixed martial arts competitions in Russia, in connection with the sanctions imposed on them. This was announced on Friday, January 15, at the company’s press service.

Google explained that the US Treasury Department requires companies to comply with broad restrictions on entities or individuals that have been identified by the US Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as being sanctioned.

“As a direct result of the recognition of their OFAC as such, the Google team in the US took action against their accounts,” – Interfax quotes the statement of the legal department of Google in the US.

Earlier on January 15, it became known that the official channels of the Russian mixed martial arts league ASA and the Akhmat football club were blocked on YouTube. The press service of the Akhmat club said that the blocking of their official YouTube channel had no grounds.

In the “Tinkoff Russian Premier League” (RPL), in connection with the blocking of the football club’s account, they said that it causes confusion and contradicts the basic values ​​of football that FIFA and UEFA defend.

In turn, Roskomnadzor demanded that Google resume access to the Akhmat club’s YouTube channel and Absolute Championship Akhmat. The department said they would send letters to the company demanding that the restrictions be lifted. The department pointed out that restricting access to official accounts violates the right of citizens to free access to information, as well as infringes on the interests of football and mixed martial arts fans.