Beyond the clear dominance of Android, Google continues to seek to expand its operating system environment to other fields and devices with the next arrival of MicroDroid, a minimalist version of Android GSI for virtual machines. The goal of this project may be to allow a minimal version of Android to run on top of a hypervisor to enable virtualization of an individual Android application rather than providing a complete secondary desktop environment.

As they have shared from the portal XDA Developers, unlike the current GSI images, it will be an even more cropped version to try minimize the minimum requirements to virtualize Android. To do this, Google is working on adapting the Chrome OS virtual machine (crosvm), which is already used to run Linux apps on Chrome OS. Google would be working on offering crosvm as part of a new APEX package directly called “virtualization.”

The project would be included within Google’s attempts to Bring Linux KVM Virtualization System to Android, in addition to an effort to improve security, loading the code with high privileges in a virtual machine at the same level as the operating system.

Thus, for virtualization purposes, MicroDroid could be related to the Hypervisor function of the Snapdragon 888. As explained by Qualcomm, the chipset will allow isolating data between applications and operating systems on the same device, as well as instantly switch between operating systems. Something that, added to this new reduced operating system could lead to tablets or laptops with another operating system and a small virtual machine installed that allows launch and virtualize Android quickly.

At the moment it is not known when this new minor variant of the operating system could be presented, although the looks already point to a joint presentation with the next central version, Android 12.