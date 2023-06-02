The offices of Google Mexicowhich are located near the Fuente de Petróleos in Mexico City, declared a “potential emergency situation” that resulted in the evacuation of all their employees as a precautionary measure.

The real reason why this decision was made is still unknown, although some media outlets are talking about an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the building. It should be noted that none of this is proven at the moment.

We confirm that we were notified by local authorities of a potential emergency situation at our office at Montes Urales 445. As a precaution, we evacuated the office and are currently working with authorities to review the situation. (1/3) —Google Mexico (@googlemexico) June 1, 2023

The company tweeted the status of the situation accompanied by a brief explanation of what is happening and promised to keep us informed of any news through their social networks. Media personalities of the stature of Adela Micha, assure that it is a telephone call that she warned about a bomb in the building.

They evacuate the Google offices located at Montes Urales 445, Lomas de Chapultepec, in #CDMXdue to a phone call warning of a bomb threat. Video: @jpcastorena pic.twitter.com/hGhVNhIHCn — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) June 1, 2023

#ELDATA | Continues operating in Google Mexico offices for alleged suspicious device In the area there are personnel from the National Guard and in support of the Mexican Army. Via @mreldiablo8 pic.twitter.com/DGhQtdRsND — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) June 1, 2023

This note will continue to be updated as more information about the situation is released and verified.

