Google is introducing a much-requested feature to Meet: the ability to apply “beauty” effects during video calls. This innovation was announced in last Wednesday’s Google Workspace update and is currently being rolled out to Google Meet for mobile devices for users who adopt the new features of the beta app. Expanded access to other accounts is scheduled for October 28th. Additionally, Google said it plans to introduce the retouching feature to Google Meet on the web “by the end of 2023.” There are two portrait modes available that allow you to make various cosmetic corrections, such as skin smoothing, dark circles lightening, and teeth whitening. The “Fair” mode, as the name suggests, offers light corrections, while the “Smooth” mode is a little more incisive in its improvements to the appearance. Regardless of which mode you choose, Google says users will be able to make “slight appearance corrections” in real time, indicating that this feature is not designed to make substantial changes.

Retouching will be turned off by default and can be turned on in Google Meet settings. This feature will only be available to users with premium Google accounts, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Plus, Google One, and Google Workspace Individual. Users with a personal Google account will not have access to this feature. Despite the widespread use of filters and face smoothing effects on other video-related apps, such as TikTok and Instagram, it’s surprising that it took Google this long to introduce similar tools to Meet. By contrast, competing video conferencing apps like Microsoft Teams and Zoom already offer a variety of “enhancing” features that blur users’ skin or even apply virtual makeup effects.