Google once again changed plans with its video calling service Meet. The rival of Zoom, Microsoft teams and Facebook Rooms, which arrived amid the coronavirus pandemic, announced the extension until June the deadline to make unlimited calls in the free version.

For a previous extension, the service was only going to allow unlimited and free video calls until March 31 of this year, and after that date, the 60-minute cap would come into effect in this version of the service that is not dependent on a subscription.

With this decision, Google confirmed that Meet unlimited calls (actually, up to 24 hours) will continue to be available in the free version, as reported by the company through its official profile on Twitter.

Users of the free version of Google Meet can utilize various professional-focused features, such as scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captioning, and a tiled view option.

Google Meet is available as a free app for iOS and Android on Google Play and the App Store, as well as from its website meet.google.com and with shortcuts from Google Calendar.

The Google Meet recipe

Isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted the use of video calls as the main way to contact friends, family and work. In this context, Google decided to differentiate itself from its competitors with a platform that could be accessed by any user with just a Gmail account.

Over the months, Google Meet began receiving updates to better integrate with iOS and Android phones, as well as new customization options and features that improve the user experience.

The video calling service incorporated the function of Noise Cancellation, which allows you to eliminate background noise during a video call, to its version for mobile phones.

This feature, which was already present in Google Meet video calls from the desktop version, intelligently eliminates background noise while maintaining the user’s voice, as noted from Google.

Google Meet also has a “raise your hand” feature, like its rival Zoom. Photo: DPA.

Another function was focused on the generation of automatic subtitles the “Live caption” function in English, which had been introduced in Android 10 for video clips, podcasts or audio messages; although the option for the moment is only in English.

However, the Google Meet code showed that it will introduce support for more languages ​​in the coming months, as posted by the XDA Developers site. It would be the support for Spanish, French, Portuguese and German.

Following what the code shows, users will have the ability to configure the language in the settings for automatic subtitles. “Select the language that people will use in your meetings. Subtitles will be displayed in that language in all meetings on your device,” they detailed.

They also introduced among the customization options the possibility of manage elements such as the microphone, speakers or camera, access permissions, connectivity, or even features like background noise cancellation to make sure audio and video work well.

On the other hand, Google introduced “raise your hand” last November with which users can let the moderator know if they have a question or indicate that they would like to speak.

As with rival services Zoom or Microsoft Teams, Meet pretended increase user engagement in large video conferences without interrupting the flow of the conversation and preventing participants from interrupting each other.

When a participant in the video conference selects the ‘raise your hand’ feature, the meeting presenters will see a hand icon and receive an audible notification if they are on another tab.

SL