Google Meet is an online platform developed by Google. Launched in 2017, the platform has become one of the main options for remote collaboration, also thanks to the COVID-19 that has seen it adopted by various schools and workplaces. Google Meet offers an easy-to-use and highly collaborative video conferencing solution. Also, with the integration with other Google tools like Calendar and Gmail, Meet has become a popular choice for companies using the Google Workspace system.

Google Meet: AI will now notice when hands are raised

Google is constantly working to ensure the most complete experience possible through its services. Meet has undoubtedly proved its worth to us during the period of difficult isolation that we have recently left behind. Today the app is in better shape than ever and soon a function will be introduced in our country which will allow the AI ​​to detect whenever someone will raise their hands. The icon that must now be activated with a click of the mouse, it will then activate automatically in case of a show of hands.

This is a small but certainly useful novelty. Especially for younger pupils, perhaps less familiar with software and manual actions. We will obviously keep you updated and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!