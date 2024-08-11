In the modern world, technology continues to evolve at an astonishing rate, transforming the way we work, communicate and liveand one of the most recent and promising innovations is the integration of artificial intelligence (IA) in our daily activities.

Google, one of the world leaders in the field of technology, has recently announced a new feature for Google Meet that promises to revolutionize the way we manage meetings: the ability to take notes automatically thanks to AI.

This new google meet featureofficially called “Take notes for me”leverages the advanced capabilities of the company’s Gemini models to take notes on everything that is discussed during a meeting held via Google Meet.

This means that by activating this feature, users will automatically receive a “report” with text notes about the meeting, an especially useful innovation for those who may have missed some details during the meeting or for those who want to review the entire discussion to make sure everything is clear.

The introduction of this feature opens up new possibilitiessuch as allowing users to better focus on the meeting without having to take notes manually, and also allows you to share meeting summaries with people who were not present, if necessary. The notes will be available in your Google Drive account of the person who started the meeting and can be found using the Drive search box.

Starting from 13th August 2024, users with administrator status will see a “Google AI note-taking” option in “Apps” > “Google Workspace” > “Google Meet” > “Gemini Settings”. This option will be enabled by default, but they can disable it if they want, with the full rollout which is expected for the August 21st.

To use this feature, you will need have an AI license or an “add-on” on your Google account, the available options to date include the Gemini Enterprise add-onThe Gemini Education Premium add-on or the AI ​​Meetings & Messaging Add-on.

The Importance of AI in Google Meet Meetings

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into meetings represents a significant step forward in improving efficiency and productivity, and Google Meet’s ability to automatically take notes using AI is just one example of how technology can simplify our lives. But why is it so important?

One of the main advantages of this new feature is the possibility of improving concentration during meetings, often during a meeting, we are forced to take notes manually, which can distract us from the content of the discussion. With AI taking care of taking notes, we can concentrate completely on the conversation, participate actively and contribute more significantly.

Another crucial aspect is accessibilityin fact, the notes automatically taken by AI can be easily shared with anyone who could not attend the meeting. This is particularly useful in business contexts, where information must be disseminated quickly and accurately, moreover the notes can be archived and consulted at any time, making it easier to retrieve information.

AI can reduce human errors in note-takingeven in this case, during a meeting, we can miss important details or misinterpret some information, while AI is designed to capture every detail with precisionensuring that nothing is left out.

And how can we forget about automated note-taking, which not only improves the quality of meetings but also increases operational efficiency. Companies can save valuable time and resources by reducing the need to manually transcribe meetings, which allows employees to focus on more strategic and value-added tasks.

Finally, the functionality of Google Meet it’s not just limited to note takingthe latter, generated by AI, can be integrated with other Google Workspace toolssuch as Google Drive and Google Docs. This creates a fluid and interconnected work ecosystem, where information can be easily managed and shared.

If you are attracted by science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and updates from around the world!