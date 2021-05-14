Google Maps users were puzzled when they saw in the photos of the service four people in multi-colored suits resembling the characters of the Teletubbies cartoon walking along the street of the city of Norilsk, reports Daily star…

Having enlarged the photos, users also noticed that all members of the mysterious “quartet” are wearing the same masks. Commentators speculated that the people depicted might be GoogleMaps employees, as their clothing colors match the company’s logo.

However, some users have concluded that people in strange costumes are local pranksters seeking to attract public attention.

In October 2018, it was reported that Google Maps was the reason for the divorce of a couple from Peru. A man saw in photographs in Lima his wife hugging another man when he was planning a route on a map. The image attracted his attention because of the clothing similar to that of his wife. The picture was five years ago, but the man still demanded a divorce.

