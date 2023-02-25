Google Maps is an online map service offered by Google, which allows users to view maps, satellite images, traffic information and driving directions to reach a destination. The service is accessible through the Google Maps website or through the mobile application, available on devices Android And iOS.

It uses geographical data from various sources, including satellite images, aerial photographs, GPS location data and road information provided by third parties. The combination of these data sources allows Google’s “mapping” program to offer a wide range of useful features to users, such as the display of street maps, satellite images, restaurants, shops and other places of interest, as well as driving directions to reach them.

Google Maps also offers features such as calculating travel time, real-time traffic monitoring, viewing opening and closing hours of businesses, viewing user reviews and ratings, and the ability to save maps and favorite places to access them quickly in the future.

Besides, Google Maps also offers turn-by-turn voice navigation features to guide users to their destination using GPS technology. Navigation can be customized based on user preferences, such as choosing alternative routes or avoiding tolls or highways.

Basically, Google Maps is a very useful tool for anyone who needs to find directions, explore a new neighborhood or find a restaurant near them. Its wide range of features and ease of use make it one of the most popular and used online mapping services in the world.

However, given some functions that are “missing” such as the ZTL (Limited Traffic Areas, for example), this may not go down well with someone.

Let’s see, therefore, what alternatives the network offers us.

What are the alternatives to Google Maps?

Luckily for you there are quite a few.

Apple Maps

Apple Maps was developed by Apple, Apple Maps is available on all iOS devices and is integrated with Siri to provide navigation information and voice directions, needless to say it is only available for systems mobile Apple (therefore for iOS and that’s it).

Bing Maps

Bing Maps is a mapping and navigation service offered by Microsoft. Offers features similar to Google Maps, such as driving directions, satellite imagery, and traffic information; it must be said that it is not available as a standalone program, but it is incorporated into the Bing app, valid for Android how much for iOS.

Here WeGo

Here WeGo is a mapping service developed by Here Technologies, a company owned by a consortium of car manufacturers. In addition to the standard mapping features, Here WeGo also offers directions for public transport and car sharing; as visible from the official website it is available for iOS and Android.

OpenStreetMap

OpenStreetMap is a community-based collaborative mapping project, where users can help update maps. OpenStreetMap’s maps are freely available and can be used for any purpose; warning: it works only through the browser, but there are details about it that you will see in a moment.

Waze

Waze is a navigation application developed by Google, which offers turn-by-turn voice navigation, real-time traffic information and user reports on traffic accidents and traffic jams; not only that, it will also signal the Limited Traffic Zones, this application could save your life (not to mention your wallet…).

It is also available for iOS and Android.

These are just some of the alternatives available to Google Maps; the choice depends on your preferences and the specific features you need.

A few words about the open source alternatives to Google Maps

Smartphones, many don’t know, but they can also be used offline, one thing that very few know is that Offline GPS still works.

So much so that among the alternatives to Google Maps there are some specially designed to work offline.

It must be said that Maps itself has a map download function which is often ignored.

But let’s see these alternatives which, to be honest, are not many, there are only a couple but they deserve to be mentioned for being among the very few Open Source alternatives that the market offers us.

osmand

Osman is an offline navigation application that offers worldwide maps and driving directions; In addition to the standard mapping features, such as driving directions and points of interest display, OsmAnd also offers advanced features such as the ability to view hiking and biking trail information, custom points of interest display, and voice navigation.

In addition, OsmAnd allows you to download offline maps to use them without an Internet connection.

Available on Android and iOS (also on alternative stores to the PlayStore such as HuaWei’s Appgallery and Amazon Appstore).

Organic Maps

Organic Maps is another open-source alternative to Google Maps based on the OpenStreetMap project. Offers similar mapping features, such as driving directions and displaying places of interest, but with a greater focus on privacy. Organic Maps does not collect user data and does not use tracking to profile users.

Both of these alternatives offer advanced mapping features and rely on the community to keep the maps up to date. The choice between OsmAnd and Organic Maps depends on the user’s needs, such as the need to use offline maps or the concern for privacy.

Final considerations

Google Maps alternatives offer a wide range of features and mapping options that can be useful for users looking for an alternative to Google maps. Some of the more popular alternatives include Apple Maps, Bing Maps, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap, OsmAnd, and Organic Maps; all of these options have their own advantages and disadvantages, including accessibility, map accuracy, advanced features such as offline maps and traffic information, and the availability of APIs for developers.

However, it must be said that some alternatives may not be available in some countries (when going abroad) or may have limitations in some features compared to the maps offered by Google; among other things, you must also consider your preference for privacy and security, since some applications may collect user data or use tracking to profile users.

Choosing a Google Maps alternative depends on an individual’s individual needs and preferences for mapping and navigation; the end user, therefore, should carefully examine the available options and evaluate their functionality, ease of use and availability of the application before choosing an alternative to Google Maps.