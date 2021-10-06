Google Maps released, on this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021), a new feature that shows drivers with lower carbon footprints. To plot the least polluting route, the application considers factors such as traffic and road gradients.

When travel times among the best options are similar, Google Maps will show the lowest carbon route by default. In case the ecological route indicates a longer trip, the user can compare the CO2 impact between the different routes. If you choose to get to your destination faster, you can adjust your preferences.

According to Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, the initiative could save 1 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, which is the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road.

“Traveling by car is one of the most carbon intensive choices people make on a daily basis. Starting [nesta 4ª] in the US and Europe in 2022, Google Maps will allow you to choose the route with the lowest carbon emissions, if not the fastest yet”, said Pichai.

There is still no date for the option to be active in Brazil.

OTHER GREEN INITIATIVES

In addition to showing the ecologically correct path on Google Maps, other sustainable initiatives are being launched by Google this 4th. One of them is the disclosure of information about carbon emissions by planes on Google Flights — a tool to search for airline tickets. Starting today, users around the world can see carbon emissions per seat for each flight, as well as search for flights that emit less carbon.

Hotel survey results also started to include establishments’ initiatives in favor of sustainability.

When shopping, when users are looking for equipment that consumes a lot of energy, such as a dishwasher and shower, the suggestions will help direct buyers to more sustainable products.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat”, said Pichai. “It’s increasingly local and personal. Around the world, forest fires, floods and other extreme weather conditions continue to affect our health, our economies and our future together on our planet. We need urgent and meaningful solutions to face this important challenge”, completed.

Last year, Google announced that it is working to exclusively use low-carbon energy by 2030.