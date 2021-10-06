Lando Norris had his first real chance to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Russia. The Briton led for most of the race and was battling with Lewis Hamilton, who in the final had reduced a gap of almost 11 by the half to about three seconds.

The situation changed with seven laps from the checkered flag, when the rain began to fall, allowing Hamilton to get under and making the track slippery. The Mercedes driver then returned to the pits to mount the intermediate tires, while the McLaren rival remained on track.

With three laps to go, conditions were such as to make driving on slick tires impossible and Norris lost control of his McLaren, plunging him to seventh. It must be said, however, that the McLaren driver was not the only one to make a mistake, since at that juncture he really seemed to be driving on the ice. His mistake, however, was the most obvious, since it cost him the victory.

Although almost two weeks have now passed, there is still widespread talk on the web and some do have wanted to indelibly remember the point where Norris completely lost control of his car.

On Google Maps, a point of interest called “Lando Norris hopes and dreams” was placed on the escape route, and another user commented: “I don’t recommend visiting it, because it brings back painful memories of broken dreams of an English boy. Lando’s RIP P1 in Sochi “.

To try to avoid a similar problem in the future, McLaren and Norris worked three days on the simulator looking for solutions that would allow them to interact better in the future, without missing such an opportunity.