Google Maps is probably one of the company’s most popular apps among users. An almost immediate and free geographical navigation and consultation service. The big G cares a lot about this particular application and continues to do so interesting news coming!

Google Maps: real-time weather arrives!

After years, weather suggestions are arriving within the app. Basically once you open the appyou will have real time weather information available at any time. It all works as follows: at the bottom, where there is the suggestion bar, there will be a new tab with the weather icon. Once you make a tap we will have both information on the air quality and the weather forecast.

It could happen that when you open the app you are not yet enabled to view this new feature, if this is the case you don’t have to worry because this is something new that is still rolling out and consequently it may take some time before it becomes available to the entire Google user base. Without a doubt an interesting novelty for Android users and which for some bizarre reason had already been present on Apple devices for years.

We obviously in case of further news we will keep you updated!