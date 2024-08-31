If you see someone every day, you won’t notice that he suddenly lost 20 kilos and built up 20 kilos of pure muscle mass. And you thought it was so strange that he ate 10 kilos of chicken every day. If it only changes a little bit each time, it’s not so noticeable. By the way, this is also the way to swat mosquitoes: move very calmly towards them and then swat them. Google Maps also subtly updates: something small changes each time. Here’s a small overview.

A week ago, some buttons suddenly disappeared from your screen. Where you previously had the words explore, go, saved, contribute and updates, there are now only the words explore, saved and contribute. The functions can still be found via the menu. Below you can see the difference on an iPhone. Google also changed the colors of the map and the pins on the map are also different.

Other colors in Google Maps

This is what the internet has been tripping over in recent months. Somehow, a lot of people preferred the old colors. Or they just don’t like change. The new colors are a bit more vibrant and roads are suddenly gray, but you probably didn’t even notice. The first devices got the new colors a year ago and Google slowly rolled it out to all users.

Other pins

The latest update in Google Maps is a subtle one. The pins on the map now have a less sharp bottom and they are no longer completely filled with color. The icon is now round with a white pin shape around it. The colors have also changed slightly. Above you see the old and the new pins next to each other. The new pins are slightly smaller, so you can see more of the map. One for the connoisseurs, then.