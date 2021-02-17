Google maps began to integrate the mobile payment service Google Pay to offer users the possibility of paying for parking meters and public transport, which are now unified in the same application.

Payment for street parking is available on Android from this Wednesday in more than 400 cities in the United States, such as Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, with the integration of Passport and ParkMobile solutions.

The user will see, when he approaches his destination following the navigation mode, a message that will indicate “Pay for parking”. You will only be asked indicate the number of the parking meter and the time the vehicle will be parked to pay the fee.

This payment function uses Pay, Google’s mobile payment application, which also allows payments to be made on public transport, which on Android will be extended to 80 agencies transport from around the world “in the coming weeks”, as reported on his official blog.

Google Maps allows you to see in the transit directions the option of payment with the mobile in the associated transport agencies. With this function, you can purchase the ticket in advance, which can be shown on the phone when you arrive at the station.

Apple Maps is also updated

Another of the most used navigation apps, Apple Maps, also incorporated new functions. In this case, they are focused on reporting incidents on the road, such as the case of accidents, dangers and speed controls, as they already included Google Maps or Waze.

At the moment, the user reports function in Apple Maps is only available for the beta version of iOS 14.5, and it allows to report accidents, dangers and speed controls that users encounter on the road.

When searching for an address and selecting a route, Siri (Apple’s personal assistant) indicates to users of the beta version of iOS 14.5 the availability of this new feature, as published by the Macrumors site.

The option to “Report” is found by sliding up the Apple Maps interface where the details of the maps are available. When pressing this function, users can select the type of incident (accident, danger or speed control) and its location is automatically marked without a confirmation window appearing, so it should only be used in real situations.

Apple Maps, the Cupertino giant’s map app. Photo: AP.

To make driving safer, users can say “Siri, there is an accident” and Siri will report to Apple Maps. If the application receives numerous reports of the same accident, the crash site will appear on Apple Maps via crowdsourcing.

As reported by MacRumors through its forum, this function also available in CarPlay where the option to “Report an incident” appears on the screen.

User reports became popular with the Waze application and the tool has been available on Google Maps since April 2019. Apple is now adding the feature to its maps application, which is currently only being tested in the United States.