After the recent update for Android, Google Maps has finally introduced a new interface for iOS. This redesign aims to make the app cleaner and more intuitive.

The main novelty concerns the reduce tabs in bottom bar. Going from five to three, “Explore,” “You,” and “Publish.” The “Navigate” tab has been removed, but its functionality can still be accessed from the “You” tab through the new “Saved & Travel” list. This central “You” tab, previously called “Saved,” retains the bookmark icon. However, it now features new top tabs for “Notifications” and “Messages.” These two items were part of the “Updates” tab, which has been removed in this redesign. It’s important to note that the search bar is only available in Explore. The final tab, “Publish,” remains unchanged.

The old Google Maps interface on iOS next to the new one (source: https://9to5google.com/)

Overall, this redesign makes Google Maps cleaner and more organized. Five tabs can be a bit cluttered, so reducing them to three is a good thing.

The update with the new interface is available with Google Maps for iOS version 6.129.1. If you haven’t received it yet, try closing the app and reopening it to load the changes from the server.

Google Maps continues to evolve, offering users a more pleasant and intuitive experience. The new interface for iOS represents a step forward in this direction, simplifying navigation and improving the organization of features. What do you think? Do you like it or did you prefer the old version? Tell us your opinion in the comments below and also let us know what you think of Apple Maps, since the Cupertino company recently decided to challenge Google by launching the web version (in beta) of this very app.