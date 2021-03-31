Google Maps displays the greenest tracks

Google announced a number of improvements to its artificial intelligence-based map service, Google Maps, including automatic display of paths that allow users to improve their carbon footprint.

“The path that leads to its behavior leading to the emission of less carbon dioxide will be the first suggestion that Google Maps provides to users in the event that the time taken by it to reach the destination is roughly equal to the fastest route,” wrote Google Maps Vice President of Products, Dane Glasgow. .

“If the more environmentally friendly path leads to a significant increase in the time to reach the destination, the user will have the opportunity to compare the relative carbon footprint of the two roads before choosing one of them,” he added.

Google explained that limiting the suggestions to the shortest way will still be possible by modifying the preferences in the application settings.

The California-based group explained that it had collaborated to develop this new tool with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the US Department of Energy.

And based the Internet giant in determining the extent of the path to environmental friendliness on several factors, including “the steepness of the road and the slowdowns resulting from traffic jams.”

And Glasgow noted that “the proposal for more environmentally friendly methods will start in the United States later this year, with its coverage eventually becoming global.”

In the same context, Google created a system that alerts the user that he is in a low-emission area. This system will be available from June in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain on devices running the “Android” and “iOS” operating systems.

And in the coming months and around the world, Google Maps will also indicate the most environmentally friendly means of transportation to get to a place.