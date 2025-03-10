Google Maps is implementing a redesign of the application in the iPhone Based on panels similar to the one already exists on Android phones, which was applied last summer. Once you access the app with your mobile from Apple And you open a map, you can appreciate that the panels have the much more rounded corners and that the map remains visible While navigating the application.

As reported from 9to5googleanother novelty is that the lists no longer close clicking on the button ‘Back’ on the left side of the search bar, but now in the maps version for iPhone There is an ‘x’ in the right corner next to access to share. An operation that, by the way, is the same as in Apple Maps.

Han also The user interface redesigned of indications after pressing the floating button, but the page to enter a destination remains full -screen, in addition to the transport modes It has been placed at the bottom for better accessibility.

Of course, when an location is introduced, the upper screen only shows the start and end location In a floating rectangle. These changes are already being seen in the Version 25.10.2 of Google Maps for iPhone which is already available, although it could be implemented gradually.

Google Maps Design on iPhone 9to5google





Apple Maps could have ads like Google Maps

According to Mark Gurman, Apple analyst at Bloombergthe application of bite apple maps would be considering Insert ads in Apple Mapsalthough it would not be the first time that this is valued. In 2022, Gurman already commented that the company was looking for ways to integrate advertising in its navigation app.

It is true that they would not appear invasively while driving, but that the idea of ​​the brand is that they work as Sponsored search resultsas Google Maps already does. That is, if these rumors are confirmed, the places or establishments that pay to appear in the app could be higher in the search results of the application.

In other words, if certain places like restaurants are promoted, when you look for “hamburgers” Maybe the app does not take you to the best not paying for being announced in Apple Maps, as they collect from Techradar.

After the rumors of two years ago and the latter, it seems clear that Apple wants to somehow introduce this business model, but for now Technical development has not even begunso it will take to arrive.





Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.