Ahead of the launch of the new version of the operating system, Google releases the third beta, distributed across all supported Pixel devices.

Having discarded the tree and picked up the keyboards again, Google's team of developers returned to work on next update of Android 14, releasing a new beta dedicated to developers. Testers can finally get their hands on Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, a release which, despite being considered “minor”, brings with it several new features.

Presumably, it is also the last one which, based on estimates, will see the light before the final version, arriving next March. The long-awaited third beta is about to be released on all Pixel devices supported by Google, namely Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, 6a and 6 Pro, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, as well as for the recent Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Despite Google's recent silence on Android 14 QPR2 and new features, significant changes can be found in the newly released version.

Sometimes they come back Android 14 is expected to be officially released next March The goal of this release is to address several bugs reported and introduce improvements aimed at meeting the needs of Google smartphone users. The new beta therefore presents numerous, albeit necessary, changes.

The first concerns the introduction of multimedia recommendations Google Assistant, previously available but with the absence of data recovery via the Assistant, a gap now filled. Subsequently, Google decided to restore the “Your Pixel is up to date” screen.

While it's not a major change, it does give users the ability to access it again if they missed it. With the latest update, spacing problems between the time and the icons in the status bar have also been resolved, significantly improving the overall appearance of the interface. Additionally users will be able to expand the Bluetooth card directly from the quick settings.

This feature, previously removed for an unknown reason, has now been restored.