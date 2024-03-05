Starting this week, Google will allow developers to use its payment systems alongside, or as an alternative to, Google Play. This change not only offers more payment options but also leads to a significant reduction in the fees required. Traditionally, Google has required a 30% share of revenues generated through Google Play, a common practice in other digital app stores as well. However, under the new policy, Google offers a reduced commission of 26% or 27% on total revenues. For subscriptions, the situation improves further, with Google lowering its share to 11% or 12% from the previous 15%.

The reductions represent significant savings for game developers and could significantly alter the profit dynamic in the industry. Despite the apparent advantage of selling its apps externally, Google understands that developers will end up paying more to process payments themselves than the savings gained from reducing fees. Furthermore, it is interesting to note that Spotify, a large player in the app landscape, does not pay any commissions to Google for its subscriptions, raising questions about the fairness and consistency in Google's commission structure.

In addition, Google has introduced a new policy specific to the European Union, allowing developers to link external payment offers directly from their apps on Google Play. However, the exact details of this new tax remain to be clarified. Apple also had to update its iPhone operating system to comply with European competition regulations which are part of the Digital Markets Act promulgated by the EU.