Search engine displays President of the Republic when asked about who presides over the party, which is the opposition to the government

An error in the Google search engine caught the attention of users on social networks this Sunday (11.jun.2023) when typing for “President of the New Party”. The search engine did not display the image of Eduardo Ribeiro, current leader of the legend, but information from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Workers’ Party.

O Power360 did tests on the platform and identified the same error. Confusion recurs when trying different formulations of the question, such as “who is the president of the New Party”, “name of the president of the New Party” It is “New President”. Information about the party, which is part of the opposition to the current government, only appears after the highlight.

see below:

RIBEIRO PROTESTS: “PUT IT DOWN, GOOGLE”

After the error reverberated on the networks, the president of Novo charged Google for adjusting the results. “Not even in our worst nightmares! Fix this algorithm there, Google”published by Eduardo Ribeiro in your twitter profile.