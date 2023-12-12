Google has lost its lawsuit with Epic Games over the conditions of the Play Store, described by a federal jury as an illegal monopoly.

Google lost the case with Epic Games: a few hours ago a federal jury declared that the Play Store is a monopoly illegal, which implements anti-competitive practices against developers regarding the distribution and payments of their products. As you will remember, last April exactly the opposite happened with Apple, which won on appeal with Epic Games because for the judges the App Store is not a monopoly. In this case the jury found irregularities in the relationship between the Play Store and the payment systemas well as in agreements with companies not to compete with the platform, defined as anti-competitive. Precisely this last aspect seems to have made the difference compared to the lawsuit with Apple, which by producing its own devices it did not have to find agreements with other companies to avoid launching their own store as Google did, paying Samsung and other developers to do so.

Google isn't giving up Having heard the federal jury's verdict, Google said it will appeal. “Android and Google Play offer more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform,” said Wilson White, vice president of government affairs and public policy at Google. “The process has made it clear that we compete strongly with Apple and its App Store, as well as the app stores for Android devices and game consoles. We will continue to defend Android's business model and remain deeply committed to our users, our partners and the entire Android ecosystem.”