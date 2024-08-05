Over the past few years we have seen multiple companies in the United States undergo antitrust trials. Now, it has been revealed that, after 10 weeks, A court in this country has found Google guilty of violating antitrust laws.

In 2020, the District Court of Columbia determined that Google is a monopoly in the search and advertising market, this because violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, which prohibits corporations from monopolizing any part of interstate or foreign commerceDuring this legal process, it was found that Google paid $20 billion to Apple to remain the default search engine on the iPhone.

This is not everything, Since it was also noted that in 2020, 90% of internet searches were carried out through Google. All of this resulted in a ruling against Google during this trial. This is what Amit Mehta, the judge in this case, commented:

“After carefully considering and evaluating the witness testimony and the evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist and has acted as such to maintain its monopoly.”

Although the consequences that Google will face are unknown at this time, It is clear that the company will have to, at the very least, pay a fine. We can only wait for more information to become available, and for the clear consequences of this trial to become known. In related topics, Donald Trump threatens Google.

Author’s Note:

While Chrome is a better search engine than Safari or Firefox, it’s clear that Google has always used tactics that clearly led many to this conclusion in an arbitrary manner and not on its own, at least not in a way that the public could notice on their own.

Via: The New York Times.