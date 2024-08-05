A federal judge ruled Monday that Google engaged in illegal practices to preserve its search engine monopoly, marking a major antitrust victory for the Justice Department in its effort to curb the market share of Silicon Valley’s tech giants. The Democratic administration’s regulatory drive has repeatedly run afoul of the industry’s interests, while Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is promising to loosen control. In the crosshairs of Big Tech is Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a well-known defender of free competition. The historic ruling comes hours after tech companies lost a trillion dollars in market capitalization due to the stock market crash.

Google’s violation of the law represents more than just a court defeat for the tech giant — it has the potential to reshape the way millions of Internet users access information online and end decades of dominance. “After carefully considering and weighing the witness testimony and evidence, the court concludes that Google is a monopolist and has acted as such to maintain its monopoly,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta Mehta wrote in the 296-page ruling, made public today. “It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.”

The decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is a stunning rebuke to Google’s oldest and most important business — the one that remains its main source of revenue. Mehta supports the government’s central argument that Google suppressed competition by paying billions of dollars to web browser operators and smartphone makers to make Google their default search engine. That allowed the company to maintain a dominant position in sponsored text advertising that accompanies search results, Mehta said.

Those contracts have allowed Google, which powers about 90% of the world’s internet searches, to block potential rivals like Bing and Microsoft’s DuckDuckGo, the landmark antitrust lawsuit filed during the Trump administration argued. That position of power, the judge ruled, has led to anticompetitive behavior that must stop. Google’s exclusive deals with Apple and other key players in the mobile ecosystem were anticompetitive, the ruling said. Google has also charged high prices for search advertising that reflect its monopoly power on the search engine.

While the court did not establish that Google has a monopoly on search ads, the broad outlines of the ruling represent the first major decision in a series of antitrust lawsuits targeting big tech companies. This particular case is considered the most important in the tech space since the U.S. government’s showdown with Microsoft at the turn of the millennium. It is not the only lawsuit pending against Google, after the Justice Department in January argued that the firm abuses its dominant position in the advertising market, urging the firm to break up its digital advertising business.

It is not yet clear what penalties Google may face as a result of the federal judge’s decision, which merely establishes its liability. It is likely that further proceedings will be launched on the possible consequences for the technology giant, which has so far declined to comment on the ruling.

