In an interview with “Poder360”, Orlando Silva stated that the big tech campaign was one of the reasons for the postponement of the vote

The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news (2,630 of 2020), congressperson Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), he said on Friday (July 21, 2023), in an interview with Power360that the Google “lied” It is “distorted” the debate surrounding the vote on the project, which established, among other topics, the remuneration of journalistic companies by digital platforms. The congressman stated that the ads served by Google influenced the postponement of the PL vote, initially scheduled for May this year.

“Digital platforms abused economic power and market power. Google has 97% of the search markets in Brazil. Google used this framework to lie and distort the debate,” said Orlando.

Watch (33min58s):

On May 1, 2023, Google included the text “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil” on the main page of the search engine (see below). O article is signed by the Director of Government Relations and Public Policies of the company in Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda.

The following day, on May 2, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), withdrew the bill from the agenda at the request of Orlando Silva. On the occasion, the rapporteur used the justification that more time was needed to accept the suggestions of the benches.

The deputy also criticized Google’s ad, aired on Spotify, against the proposal. The advertisement asked listeners to search for the deputies on social networks so that they could “to improve” the text.

The ad was published despite violating the Spotify usage ruleswhich prohibits advertising of political content on the music platform.

“It was a very dirty game played by big techs, as they have done in the world”declared the rapporteur for the Bill of fake news.

O Power360 searched Google and Spotify, but did not receive a response until the time of publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

Talk with Temer

About the meeting with the former president Michel Temer (MDB), which was hired by Google to mediate negotiations on the PL of fake news, Orlando said that “it was an act of kindness” on your part to receive the suggestions and observations of the former Chief Executive.

“I keep talking to Google, including. We didn’t stop even when Google was at its most aggressive, lowest stage. We kept talking”he declared.

The rapporteur also stated that since May he has been receiving suggestions from the platforms to improve the text. Regarding the changes made to the project, Orlando Silva said that he would not detail them publicly before officially presenting them to Arthur Lira.

“For us, it doesn’t matter where the proposal comes from. If you improve the proposalwill be well received”he said.

According to the deputy, the text should be presented to the mayor in August. The rapporteur awaits the vote on the bill 2,370 of 2019in which the excerpts – taken from the project of the fake news– dealing with the remuneration of journalism companies for big techs and the copyright of artists.

Orlando’s expectation is that the project authored by the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) be voted in August. the deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA) was designated as rapporteur.