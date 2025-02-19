Google Lens arrives at the iPhone. This tool, driven by artificial intelligence, allows visual searches quickly and efficiently. Each month, Google Lens is used for more than 20 billion visual searches. Today, Google two LENs updates that will make it even easier to look for what you see in more applications and devices.

Whether to identify plants, translate texts in real time, scan QR codes, get details about monuments or even solve mathematical problems. Its integration into the iOS ecosystem expands the possibilities for iPhone users, offering an intuitive and uncomplicated experience.

With this innovation, searches stop limited to words and become an interactive visual experience, approaching the technology of the future from the palm of our hand.

Google Lens is updated: now solve video doubts and Clips of voice Since its launch in 2017, Google Lens processes 20,000 million visual searches every month. Now, it will also have functionalities to work with video and voice.

How does it work?

If you have an iPhone, you will find a new LEN option that will allow you to select and find what appears on your screen inside Chrome or in the Google application For iPhone, you have to select the three -point menu and choose the option “Find on the screen with Google Lens”.

Whether you are reading an article, looking for a product or watching a video, you can use this function to perform a quick visual search while you navigate, without making a screenshot or open a new tab.

For example, if a person wants to find more information or details of the photo of a product that he is seeing on the screen, he should only follow the previous steps to obtain more data about where to buy it, price and more, without the need to capture screen or open a new tab.

To start in Chrome, open the three -point menu and select “Search on the screen with Google Lens.” In the coming months, you will also see a new Lens icon in the address bar to access this same function

It works in the same way in the Google application for iOS. You simply have to play the three -point menu, choose “Search on the screen with Google Lens” and then select what you would like to look for.

This update is being deployed this week and will be available worldwide both in Chrome and in the Google app for iOS.

You see it, you are looking for it and obtain help from AI

For many years, Lens has identified billions of different objects, such as plants, products or emblematic places, through comparison with an image database registered on the web. But now, with the help of our advanced AI models, Lens can go much further and provide information on the content of more novel or unique images. For these types of consultations, the general vision created by AI will begin to appear more frequently in Lens’s results, without the need to add a question to your visual search.

You may find a car that seems interesting and you want to know more about the strange texture of your hood. Simply touch the camera icon in the search engine to take a photo with Lens. You will get an overview created by AI that will help you quickly understand what you are seeing, along with links to useful resources on the web.

This update is being implemented this week for English language users in countries where general visions created by AI are available, starting with the Google application for Android and iOS, and will soon arrive in Chrome in desktop devices and mobile devices.

From fast searches on screen to more general visions created by AI, these last LENs updates can help you explore everything the website to offer, regardless of what you are looking for (or seeing)