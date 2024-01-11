Among the areas affected are Google Assistant, a virtual assistant, and the hardware division that manufactures Fitbit watches

O Google announced on Wednesday (January 10, 2024) that it had laid off hundreds of employees in various divisions of the company to reduce costs. The technology company's objective is to invest more in the development of AI (artificial intelligence). The number of people fired was not reported.

Among the most affected areas is Google Assistant, a voice-operated virtual assistant. Staff also suffered cuts hardware which makes the Pixel phone, Fitbit and Nest watches. The information is from Reuters.

According to the company, cHundreds of roles on the engineering team are also being affected, as are employees in augmented reality team.

In a statement sent to Reutersa Google spokesperson said the changes were made to Teams to “align your resources” product priorities.

“Throughout H2 2023, several of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources with their highest product priorities. Some teams continue to make these types of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations around the world,” he stated.

DISMISSAL IN BIG TECH

Google's employee cuts come on the heels of layoffs at other technology companies. Between January and March 2023 alone, companies in the sector in the United States laid off at least 109,121 employees between January and March 2023 alone.

The number exceeds the entire year 2022, which corresponded to 104,977 layoffs. The data are from Layoffs.fyi.

Another excerpt, from the same period, addresses only the big techs, and includes, for example, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft. These, together, laid off 70,105 employees, with Jeff Bezos' company responsible for 27,150 (10% of the total in the USA).